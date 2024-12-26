Woman harassed?
Sara Netanyahu allegedly obstructed justice
Israel's Attorney General has called for Sara Netanyahu to be investigated. The wife of Israel's Prime Minister is accused of obstructing justice and influencing at least one witness. She is also alleged to have tried to intimidate public prosecutors.
Sara Netanyahu is said to have ordered demonstrators to be sent to the home of an important witness in the criminal case against her husband. She was to be harassed. The woman filed a complaint after the incident. Israeli media reported that Netanyahu also tried to intimidate prosecutors in this way.
The accusations stem from text messages between Sarah Netanyahu and one of her husband's advisors. Israel's Attorney General has now called for an investigation.
Benjamin Netanyahu has already been on trial for corruption for more than four years. He has been charged with fraud, breach of trust and bribery. Among other things, the Israeli politician is accused of having granted benefits to the telecommunications giant Bezeq as Minister of Communications. He is also alleged to have accepted luxury gifts from billionaire friends.
Prime Minister: "Absurd accusations"
In December, he testified in court for the first time to refute the "absurd accusations". Netanyahu has repeatedly said in the past that he is being systematically persecuted. He also addressed political developments in court. Bribery in Israel carries a sentence of up to ten years in prison, fraud and embezzlement up to three. After Netanyahu's election victory in 2022, Netanyahu's government launched a campaign to limit the court's power, which triggered mass protests for democracy in the country.
