“EVN heroes” saved Christmas Eve for families

Christmas Eve without electricity loomed

"We feared that we would literally have to spend Christmas Eve by the light of burning candles," said one of the victims of the erratic electrical supply. But fortunately, two special employees were on duty at the Netz-NÖ service center in the district capital. "We immediately got into our emergency vehicle and drove to the scene of the incident," explain the young but experienced EVN technicians Dominik Stacher and Dominik Graf.