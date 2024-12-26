Rome: Pope opens Holy Door in prison

There are four historic gates in Rome - the prison gate is not one of them. Francis only opened those in St. Peter's Basilica; the portals in St. John Lateran Basilica, Santa Maria Maggiore and St. Paul Outside the Walls will be opened by their respective landlords, the archpriests, in the coming days. Outside the Holy Years, the doors are walled up from the inside. Since Paul VI was almost hit by a falling piece of wall at the opening of the Jubilee in 1975, the bricks have been removed before the papal opening ceremony.