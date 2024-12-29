CO₂ converter, AI assistant and technology for tanks

Adaptable and usable for different purposes - these are two advantages that GIG Karasek emphasizes with the technology called ECO2CELL, which was developed in Attnang-Puchheim. "We have made it our mission to provide effective solutions to the global problem of CO₂ emissions," emphasizes the company, which is part of the Styrian Dr. Aichhorn Group and came second in the "small and medium-sized enterprises" category of the 2024 State Prize for Innovation.