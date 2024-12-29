Top solutions from Upper Austria
CO₂ converter, AI assistant and technology for tanks
They tackle problems and look for solutions or use their expertise to apply it to new areas of application: GIG Karasek, KEBA and the Leichtmetallkompetenzzentrum Ranshofen won the State Prize for Innovation 2024. Read here what they developed.
Adaptable and usable for different purposes - these are two advantages that GIG Karasek emphasizes with the technology called ECO2CELL, which was developed in Attnang-Puchheim. "We have made it our mission to provide effective solutions to the global problem of CO₂ emissions," emphasizes the company, which is part of the Styrian Dr. Aichhorn Group and came second in the "small and medium-sized enterprises" category of the 2024 State Prize for Innovation.
CO₂ becomes methanol, formic acid and synthesis gas
As a specialist for industrial plants and plant engineering, GIG Karasek is a pioneer in the field of electrochemical conversion technology and focuses on innovative processes for CO₂ utilization. Both can be found in ECO2CELL, where the captured carbon dioxide is converted into chemicals and fuels - methanol, formic acid, ethylene or synthesis gas. These products can be sold.
Who can make good use of the technology? "These tend to be companies that produce a lot of CO₂ as a waste product in their processes," says Managing Director Julia Aichhorn.
AI assistant can even call for help
How can well-being and safety in public spaces be increased? Automation specialist Keba is looking into this question. The Linz-based company has developed "KeBob", an AI assistant that has already been tested in German bank branches. It asks people to keep their distance, recognizes people in distress and calls for help.
Aluminum tank for liquid hydrogen saves weight
Aluminum welding rods are formed into tanks for liquid hydrogen using a new type of technology: with this innovation, the LKR Leichtmetallkompetenzzentrum Ranshofen surpasses all previously known solutions in mobility. The advantage for use in aviation: aluminum tanks are much lighter than stainless steel models.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
