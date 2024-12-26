Stefan Kraft: “We were already looking stupid”

"There's a good chance that the winner this year will come from Germany or Austria. The Austrians are naturally favored as a collective going into the tour. The path to victory will lead through this team," said former DSV coach Werner Schuster. According to the Eurosport expert, experience speaks in favor of Kraft or a German winner, especially as others such as defending champion Ryoyu Kobayashi have not been able to impress so far. "The DSV athletes are very experienced. That can be an advantage, because apart from Stefan Kraft, all of the favorites to win the tour are actually newcomers in this role." If Paschke lives up to expectations and trumps the ÖSV armada, he would be the first German Tour winner since Sven Hannawald in 2001/02.