Chaos in Mozambique: numerous dead in riots

Opposition accused of electoral fraud

The unrest began after the Constitutional Council confirmed the election of Daniel Chapo, candidate of the Frelimo party, which has been in power for 49 years, as the new president on Monday with 65% of the vote. The opposition alleged electoral fraud. The capital Maputo and the cities of Beira and Nampula were particularly affected. On Tuesday evening, Mozambique's interior minister spoke of 21 dead and 25 injured.