Prisoners escape
Chaos in Mozambique: numerous dead in riots
Two days after the controversial victory of the long-standing ruling party Frelimo, the situation in the south-east African country of Mozambique came to a head on Christmas Day. According to the police chief, 33 people died in a bloody prison riot and more than 1500 prisoners managed to escape.
According to the NGO Plataforme Decide, at least 56 people have been killed and 380 injured in anti-government protests since Monday.
Opposition accused of electoral fraud
The unrest began after the Constitutional Council confirmed the election of Daniel Chapo, candidate of the Frelimo party, which has been in power for 49 years, as the new president on Monday with 65% of the vote. The opposition alleged electoral fraud. The capital Maputo and the cities of Beira and Nampula were particularly affected. On Tuesday evening, Mozambique's interior minister spoke of 21 dead and 25 injured.
Video footage of the prison riot is circulating on social networks:
Opposition leader Venâncio Mondlane, who according to the Constitutional Council received 24 percent of the vote, rejected the result as rigged. He announced in a speech on Facebook that he would declare himself president on January 15. He has been abroad since the beginning of the unrest following the election in October.
Chaos in the capital Maputo
In Maputo and other cities, stores were looted and vehicles and buildings, including police stations and Frelimo party headquarters, were set on fire. Demonstrators also stormed prisons. More than 1,500 inmates escaped from the capital's prison. 33 people were killed in the revolt and a further 15 people were injured.
The protests paralyzed public life. In Maputo, demonstrators set up roadblocks, destroyed electricity pylons and robbed banks, as reported by a dpa reporter. Many residents of the capital stayed at home on Christmas Day as they feared attacks. In addition to the police, the government also deployed special forces from the military and border guards.
South Africa offers mediation
The situation remains tense. Opposition leader Mondlane called on his supporters to protest peacefully. The foreign ministry of neighboring South Africa called on the conflicting parties to engage in political dialogue and offered to help mediate.
Around 35 million people live in Mozambique, many of whom suffer from poverty, mismanagement and the effects of climate change. The Frelimo party has governed the former Portuguese colony since 1975 and regular elections have been held since 1994.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
