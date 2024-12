Serious traffic accident caused several injuries

"Could do nothing more"

Two people - probably the two drivers - were injured in the accident. ARA Air Rescue was called out to take one seriously injured person to hospital. "Unfortunately, there was nothing more we could do for the person," said the rescuers. The seriously injured man succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident. Another person - a 24-year-old from Carinthia - was taken to hospital by ambulance. It is not yet known whether there were any other people in the vehicles.