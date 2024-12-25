Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Shady side

Mountains of garbage grow sky-high during the holidays

Nachrichten
25.12.2024 06:00

Bright lights and festive feasting - but Christmas also has its dark side: an extra meal ends up in the bin. And then there's the packaging from the presents.

0 Kommentare

Fine festive roasts, Christmas carp, vegetables, fruit - often carted from far away -, tasty cheese, fine sausages, sophisticated desserts and cookies: it's time for a little more at the holidays. Austria's households produce 4.5 million tons of waste every year. Despite high prices, food accounts for 16 percent of residual waste. When we surprise our loved ones with a delicious meal, our eyes are often bigger than our stomachs. If you buy your ingredients with a shopping list, you will throw away less afterwards.

CO2 footprint of meat products
Greenpeace has calculated that at least one extra meal is thrown away around the holidays. The waste of animal products in particular has an enormous CO2 footprint. One kilo of beef produces around 15 kg of CO2 equivalent: For the same consumption, you could travel the distance from Vienna to Berlin and back by train.

According to the Association of Austrian Waste Management Companies, ten to 20 percent more manure is produced around Christmas and New Year. On average, that's an increase of 34,000 full garbage cans every day. The enormous quantities of packaging material (shipping cartons, bottles) that end up in the residual waste are also a major problem. Every year we spend around 360 to 400 euros on Christmas packaging - many presents are hardly or never used or are returned immediately after the holidays.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe.com)

This is disastrous for the environment: according to a calculation by the environmental protection organization, 1.4 million returned parcels full of new clothing and electronics have to be destroyed in Austria alone.

The Nordmann fir is the most popular tree
It increasingly adorns our living rooms long before Christmas Eve. In Austria, 2.8 million Christmas trees are put up and disposed of after Christmas.

"Christmas must not become a symbol of overflowing garbage cans and wasted resources. Packaging piles up, food ends up unused in the bin and presents disappear in the return madness. Behind all of this is a burden on our environment that we can all avoid together," explains Stefan Stadler, spokesperson for Greenpeace.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martina Münzer-Greier
Martina Münzer-Greier
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf