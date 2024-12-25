Mountains of garbage grow sky-high during the holidays

According to the Association of Austrian Waste Management Companies, ten to 20 percent more manure is produced around Christmas and New Year. On average, that's an increase of 34,000 full garbage cans every day. The enormous quantities of packaging material (shipping cartons, bottles) that end up in the residual waste are also a major problem. Every year we spend around 360 to 400 euros on Christmas packaging - many presents are hardly or never used or are returned immediately after the holidays.