Syria: Armed groups to be disbanded

Christmas tree set on fire causes outrage

Meanwhile, a Christmas tree set on fire in a town in western Syria is causing outrage. According to eyewitnesses, hundreds of people demonstrated against the act on Monday evening in the capital Damascus and other cities. They called for Syrian national unity, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Christians and Muslims took to the streets together, participant Samer Elias from Damascus told the German Press Agency. "Everyone demanded the protection of Christians."