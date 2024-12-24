Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Nefarious goods"

Missing after explosion on Russian freighter

Nachrichten
24.12.2024 13:19

Two sailors are missing following the sinking of a Russian freighter off the Spanish Mediterranean coast. 14 members of the 16-strong crew of the ship "Ursa Major" were rescued on Monday evening around 40 nautical miles off Cartagena.

0 Kommentare

The Russian cargo ship "Ursa Major" sank in international waters in the Mediterranean after an explosion in the engine room. This was confirmed by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Ship part of the shadow fleet 
According to media reports, the 142-metre-long freighter was a supply ship for the troops in Syria. The ship is said to be part of the so-called shadow fleet, which Russia maintains for its oil and gas supplies in order to circumvent sanctions.

Probably different cargo than officially stated
"The Russian cargo ship that sank off the Spanish coast yesterday was 100 percent owned by the Russian Ministry of Defense and was probably carrying more nefarious goods than the declared cargo," writes Kyiv Insider on X (see article above).

According to Spanish media reports, the explosion occurred around midday on Monday between the port city of Águilas in south-eastern Spain and Oran in Algeria.

Cause of the explosion unknown for the time being
The Red Cross in Spain had mobilized a team of doctors and psychosocial support specialists to care for the victims and had also organized emergency accommodation. The cause of the accident was initially unknown. 

The Spanish rescue ship "Clara Campoamor" and a Spanish navy patrol boat have remained at the scene of the accident until further notice, also to observe whether fuel is leaking from the 15-year-old cargo ship.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf