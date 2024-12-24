North Korean hackers land million-dollar coup

Impersonating a recruitment agency

According to the report, a hacker posed as a recruiter on the Linkedin platform in order to contact an employee of another company. A supposed recruitment test was sent to this employee - the hackers thus gained access to the company and were then able to impersonate this employee in a request to the crypto exchange DMM in May. This ultimately led to the loss of 4502.9 Bitcoin, which was worth 308 million dollars at the time.