Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bitcoin theft

North Korean hackers land million-dollar coup

Nachrichten
24.12.2024 11:58

According to Japanese and US reports, North Korean hackers have stolen digital currencies worth millions. As the Japanese police announced on Tuesday, cryptocurrencies worth more than 300 million dollars (around 288 million euros) were stolen from the Japanese crypto exchange DMM Bitcoin.

0 Kommentare

The crime was committed by the TraderTraitor group. According to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), these are "North Korean cyber actors". The group is therefore considered to be part of the hacker group Lazarus, which is most likely controlled by the North Korean state and is held responsible for the hacker attack on the production company Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014, among other things.

In its own statement on Monday (local time), the FBI described the "theft of cryptocurrencies amounting to 308 million dollars" as a "targeted social engineering attack". In such an attack, employees receive malicious files disguised as a job offer, for example.

Impersonating a recruitment agency
According to the report, a hacker posed as a recruiter on the Linkedin platform in order to contact an employee of another company. A supposed recruitment test was sent to this employee - the hackers thus gained access to the company and were then able to impersonate this employee in a request to the crypto exchange DMM in May. This ultimately led to the loss of 4502.9 Bitcoin, which was worth 308 million dollars at the time.

According to the US military in 2020, North Korea already employed around 6,000 hackers at the time, who are said to be organized in a unit called Bureau 121. They are said to operate from several countries.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf