Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Price slump

Batteries for electric cars are cheaper than ever

Nachrichten
26.12.2024 09:00

By far the most expensive component in electric cars and the main reason for the high car prices are their batteries. However, cheaper raw materials and high production capacities in China have caused the price of electric car batteries to fall to a new low.

0 Kommentare

A kilowatt hour currently costs the equivalent of 97 US dollars (approx. 92 euros) on the global market, which is less than 100 dollars for the first time, according to market observers at Bloomberg NEF. The price for the complete pack was calculated, i.e. cells plus cabling, electronic components and housing.

In addition to improvements in productivity and technology, the experts believe that the main reason for the record price is the fall in raw material prices and overcapacity in Chinese factories. The increased use of the low-cost lithium iron phosphate variant is also pushing down average prices. Market observers expect prices to fall further in 2025 and the following years.

50 percent more expensive in Europe than in China
The prices are global averages. The actual values in Europe are almost 50 percent higher than in China. However, this development is also likely to lead to a downward trend in e-car prices here, as the battery remains the most expensive component.

To put this into perspective: typical capacities for small and compact cars are between 40 and 80 kWh; larger batteries are used in the higher classes, sometimes with 100 kWh and more.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf