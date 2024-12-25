Many from China
These are the 20 most successful e-cars in the world
Alongside Tesla, Chinese brands dominate the world's best-selling e-cars. However, one German company is doing quite well.
Two Tesla models lead the top 20 list of the world's best-selling e-cars. After three quarters (January to September) of 2024, sales of the Model Y crossover totaled 893,000 units, with the Model 3 sedan following well behind with 510,000 sales, according to the consulting agency Inovev. Together, the two have a global market share of 18.7 percent.
The BYD models Seagull, Atto3 and Dolphin take third to fifth place, followed by the VW ID.4, the first German model. A total of 122,000 units of the crossover were registered between January and the end of September.
The VW Group can also place the VW ID.3 (11th place) and the technically related Audi Q4 (20th place) in the top list.
The remaining models are cars from Chinese brands, including MG, GAC, Wuling, Changan and Geely. However, the volume differences in the second half of the list of 20 are relatively small, with all models ranging between 80,000 and around 100,000 units.
