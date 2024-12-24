Now at Wolfsburg
Hasenhüttl: “I missed that in England”
Ralph Hasenhüttl worked as a coach in England for almost four years at Southampton FC. Now the coach of German Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg is finally looking forward to a Christmas without Boxing Day and league games ...
"In England, we had to train on the 24th, train on the 25th - so there was hardly any Christmas spirit at all. Then two games on the 26th and 28th with a day off in between: There's all that, that's possible too," said the Styrian.
More time for each other
Unlike in the Premier League, there is a Christmas break in Germany. "I prefer it that way, of course, because at least there's a bit of Christmas spirit and you can celebrate Christmas with your family. This time for each other: I missed it a bit in England," said the 57-year-old.
Hasenhüttl works with his son Patrick in Wolfsburg, who followed him to VfL as assistant coach in March. After the last game of the year against Borussia Dortmund (1:3), both traveled home to Austria. The next Bundesliga match will not take place until January 11 at TSG Hoffenheim, where the red-white-red coaching duel against Christian Ilzer will take place.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
