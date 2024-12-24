Father threatened with gun in Christmas traffic

Dragged out of the car in front of children

However, the Turkish man was unperturbed by the superior police force: after the police confronted him, he had to be dragged out of his car by the officers using physical force. He had not been traveling alone, but had six passengers with him, including some children. The officers also found a stun gun disguised as a flashlight and a switchblade knife in his car. On top of that, the weapon in question, which turned out to be a blank-firing pistol, including firecrackers.

Confessed

When questioned, the 36-year-old confessed to having shown the weapon due to what he considered to be a dangerous attempted overtaking maneuver at the intersection. He was given a provisional weapons ban and will be charged.