Arguments met with understanding in court

The stubborn pensioner appealed to the provincial administrative court and prepared himself meticulously. "I came up against a young judge who acted objectively," he says, praising the judge's willingness to filter out the exact purpose of the stays at a hearing. "I described helping my mother around the house and in the garden, woodwork for the tiled stove, trips to the doctor and to the shops and smaller outings," the 71-year-old describes.