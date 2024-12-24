Silent night, hurried ...
These are the Christmas songs most people sing in the car
Some people can no longer hear it (but can't avoid it), others love it every year: Last Christmas is the most popular Christmas song in the car and is sung along to more often than any other. But other classics are also at the forefront.
Christmas time is also travel time for many people. Every year, numerous family members and friends set off to spend the holidays together. The car is one of the most popular means of transportation - whether for the journey home to loved ones or for winter excursions into the snow-covered countryside. An Innofact survey for AutoScout24 in Austria shows which hits particularly lift the Christmas spirit and where people are guaranteed to sing along.
The top Christmas hits for the car journey
The right music for the car journey creates the right Christmas mood. "Driving Home for Christmas" is probably the best song for the Christmas journey in terms of content, with 38 percent of respondents singing along. This puts Chris Rea's hit in the top 5.
The favorite is "Last Christmas" by Wham, which 44 percent of Austrians definitely sing along to when they are in the car. It is closely followed by "Feliz navidad" by José Feliciano with 43 percent.
Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" follows a little way behind in third place, with 39% of respondents loving it. The lively classic "Jingle Bell Rock" (30 percent) and "Let it Snow" by Dean Martin (27 percent) are also among the most popular songs. "These songs make every car journey the perfect way to get in the mood for the holidays. Singing along in the car turns the journey into an unforgettable part of the (pre-)Christmas season," says AutoScout24 Austria manager Nikolaus Menches, who is a Christmas fan.
Whether you're baking vanilla crescents, decorating the Christmas tree or just driving around in the car: the right Christmas classics are simply a must and make the Advent season perfect. In addition to modern evergreens such as "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer", "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" and "Santa Baby", traditional songs such as "O Tannenbaum" and "Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht" conjure up a festive glow in the hearts of Austrians.
The contemplative sounds of "White Christmas" and the rousing feel-good hit "Wonderful Dream" are also among the favorites of around one in five people and are loudly sung along to.
A highlight for the little ones - and often for adults too - is "In der Weihnachtsbäckerei", with 19 percent still tuning in. But thoughtful tunes also have their place in the run-up to Christmas: "Do They Know It's Christmas?", the charity song by Band Aid, is a timeless favorite for more than a quarter of Austrians.
Women and young people are particularly enthusiastic
Overall, the survey shows clear differences: While more than 50 percent of women happily sing along to the classics "Last Christmas" and "Feliz navidad" in the car, this only applies to 37 percent of men. The younger generation is particularly enthusiastic: an impressive 65% of under-30s get carried away by "All I Want for Christmas Is You" and join in loudly.
However, not everyone can get something out of the magic of Christmas carols: While only 12 percent of women and younger people under 30 remain silent, a full 22 percent of men hold back. The over-50s are similarly reticent, with 21 percent of them refraining from singing along while driving.
