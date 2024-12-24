Mr. and Mrs. Herzog:
Vanessa fights for victories, Thomas against Parkinson’s
Speed skater Vanessa Herzog fights for hundredths and podium places in competitions, but away from this she fights with her husband and manager Thomas Herzog against his Parkinson's disease. The two went public with this diagnosis almost five years ago, by which time he and she had already learned to live with this chronic disease of the nervous system and come to terms with it as best they could. This is how things should continue towards the 2026 Olympic Games.
When the neurologist confronted Thomas Herzog with the diagnosis years after the onset of the disease, the doctor couldn't believe his eyes. "He said, Mr. Herzog, you're walking? According to your visual findings, you should be in a wheelchair," Thomas Herzog told APA. Of course, Herzog is still not in a wheelchair today; instead, he often moves around on skates - not without pride. "The disease is called trembling disease and I stand on an ice rink with millimeter-thin rails several times a week."
He tries to keep fit with sport. His wife confirms: "Every day for at least an hour, that helps him a lot with his illness, that he stays fit and has muscles and always keeps moving." The two of them complement each other very well, says Thomas Herzog - even outside of sport. Former world champion Vanessa Herzog: "When we have a day off, we try to dedicate it to him so that he can wind down. There are little practiced hand movements that I do for him - cracking an egg, buttering bread, very simple things. He does it really well."
Long-haul flights "a disaster"
According to the 29-year-old, the disease is progressing, "but thankfully very, very slowly for Thomas." The long-haul flights are tedious, with those to North America and Asia for training and competitions often on the program. Thomas Herzog calls them "a catastrophe". His wife, who is 26 years his junior, is aware that this is "incredibly difficult" for him. "But he does it so well. The first few days with the time difference are difficult, but he doesn't let me notice. He gets through it and knows he'll be better soon anyway."
When we have a day off, we try to dedicate it to him so that he can wind down.
Vanessa Herzog
Bild: GEPA pictures
Both of their lives basically revolve around her and her sport, as Vanessa Herzog emphasizes. However, his neurologist told him that his life shouldn't revolve around seconds or hundredths, but actually weeks and months - because the disease should take center stage. "Because Parkinson's is a degenerative, progressive disease of the nervous system." However, Thomas Herzog puts his wife and their sport first. "My rule is that I try not to let it show during preparation and competitions."
In terms of his health status, he is currently not much worse off than when he was diagnosed - with the same dosage of medication, as Thomas Herzog, who lives with his wife in Ferlach in Carinthia, explains. "When I notice that my illness is getting worse, it's a toxic combination with Vanessa's competition. Vanessa then says that I feel so bad because she raced so badly. I say that she raced so badly because I feel so bad. It's not easy."
