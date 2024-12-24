Vanessa fights for victories, Thomas against Parkinson’s

He tries to keep fit with sport. His wife confirms: "Every day for at least an hour, that helps him a lot with his illness, that he stays fit and has muscles and always keeps moving." The two of them complement each other very well, says Thomas Herzog - even outside of sport. Former world champion Vanessa Herzog: "When we have a day off, we try to dedicate it to him so that he can wind down. There are little practiced hand movements that I do for him - cracking an egg, buttering bread, very simple things. He does it really well."