Skiing hero Mayer plans to start at the home World Championships

Mayer won Olympic gold in the downhill in 2014 and in the super-G in 2018 and 2022. He withdrew completely unexpectedly during the 2022 Bormio races. In the previous season, he had worked as a consultant for the ÖSV speed team before he attracted so much attention at an event in Kitzbühel in January 2024 that a police operation became necessary. The federation then published a statement about his health problems. Last week, Mayer was in Val Gardena/Gröden to ski test for his former brand colleague Vincent Kriechmayr, among others. That obviously whetted his appetite for more ...