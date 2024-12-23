Vorteilswelt
As a forerunner

Skiing hero Mayer plans to start at the home World Championships

Nachrichten
23.12.2024 21:11

Is it the next sensational comeback? Three-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer is apparently planning to compete as a forerunner at his home World Championships in Saalbach at the beginning of February. 

0 Kommentare

Marcel Hirscher has led the way, Lindsey Vonn has followed suit - and now Mayer is apparently also planning to return to the race track. "I want to compete as a forerunner at the 2025 World Ski Championships in Saalbach. I'm already training for that. And I'm looking forward to it," the 34-year-old from Carinthia told the Kleine Zeitung newspaper. "I've never stopped training, I've intensified my training. And I want to train more for super-G in January."

(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

However, Mayer is not aiming for a comeback as a World Cup racer like Hirscher or Vonn. "That's a big decision. It's not enough to simply strap on your skis and you're a winning skier again." Rather, it's a hard, rocky road. However, he has never ruled out or agreed to a comeback. His Saalbach project should be a test, says the 34-year-old. "As a forerunner, I'm more of a 'pleasure skier' who likes to ski down somewhere fast. I have no competition, my opponent is the mountain."

New task
Mayer won Olympic gold in the downhill in 2014 and in the super-G in 2018 and 2022. He withdrew completely unexpectedly during the 2022 Bormio races. In the previous season, he had worked as a consultant for the ÖSV speed team before he attracted so much attention at an event in Kitzbühel in January 2024 that a police operation became necessary. The federation then published a statement about his health problems. Last week, Mayer was in Val Gardena/Gröden to ski test for his former brand colleague Vincent Kriechmayr, among others. That obviously whetted his appetite for more ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

