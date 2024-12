Carinthian plays “Mr. Holle” for the children

Hannes, the Managing Director of Installationen Steiner GmbH, has therefore given it some thought and bought his own snow cannon and set it up in the middle of a meadow in the Gailtal village of Dellach. "It's now the fourth snow cannon and the snow lance works really well," says a delighted "Mr. Holle" in an interview with Krone. And the children are having fun playing in the snow thanks to Hannes Steiner.