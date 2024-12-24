224 no trespassing orders
Victims of violence call the police less often at Christmas
The potential for aggression increases around the festive season. But out of supposed consideration for the children in the family, the police are called less often when a partner strikes. Those affected by domestic violence can also contact the women's helpline around the clock during the festive season.
"Everyone wants a perfect celebration. This is often not possible, and then the potential for aggression increases," says Eva Schuh, Managing Director of the Upper Austria Violence Protection Center. Nevertheless, the emergency lines often remain silent during the holidays when it comes to domestic violence.
"In our experience, it is rare for the police to be called until Christmas and shortly afterwards," says Schuh. This is because many people want to preserve the supposed Christmas peace and don't want to pick up the phone out of consideration for the children in the family.
"But our advice is: even though it's the festive season, react immediately, set boundaries and call the police if violence occurs. Children are very sensitive. Witnessing violence against a caregiver is just as bad for them as experiencing it themselves," says the head of the victim protection center.
Everyone wants a perfect party. This is often not possible, and then the potential for aggression increases. Our advice is: even if it's a public holiday - if violent attacks occur, call the police.
Eva Schuh, Geschäftsführerin Gewaltschutzzentrum OÖ
224 No trespassing after the holidays
Domestic violence only becomes apparent to the police after Christmas Eve or in the New Year. As a result, 224 bans on entering and approaching were issued in Upper Austria in January of this year. This means that the perpetrator is no longer allowed to enter the victim's home or approach them within a radius of 100 meters.
However, Schuh has not noticed a sudden increase in violence around Christmas. In March this year, for example, a similar number of bans were imposed (225).
In addition to the police, the women's helpline is also available around the clock on 0800 222 555 during the holidays for those affected by incidents of violence.
