Too depressed
Prince Andrew neglects the Queen’s corgis
Prince Andrew, younger brother of King Charles, is said to be so depressed after the recent scandal that he refuses to walk his mother Queen Elizabeth's two last corgis, which he has cared for since her death.
A source told The Sun: "He is so depressed and demoralized that he can't even motivate himself to walk the dogs." Instead, he reportedly asks servants to walk the dogs around the grounds of Windsor Castle, along with the five other dogs he has with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.
"He used to do this regularly, but lately he can't even bring himself to go out," the confidant said.
Chinese spy prevents royal Christmas
Andrew will not be celebrating Christmas with King Charles after his links to an alleged Chinese spy came to light.
The ailing Duke of York did not want to embarrass the King further and, together with the Duchess of York, has voluntarily decided to skip the annual festivities in Norfolk, according to reports.
Eugenie and Beatrice have other plans
Andrew, who lost his status as a senior royal while the Queen was still alive because of his links to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and an out-of-court abuse claim brought by an American woman, will also not see his daughters and grandchildren this year.
Princess Eugenie celebrates with her husband Jack Brooksbank and the children at her in-laws' home. The heavily pregnant Princess Beatrice had also originally planned to travel to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's parents. However, on the advice of their doctors, the couple are now staying in the UK and celebrating Christmas with their daughter Sienna and son Wolfie with the royal family at Sandringham.
"Fergie" never wants to "let him down"
There is only one person who sticks by Andrew: his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. She recently confirmed in The Times that she would never "abandon" him.
Her sister Jane once went to Australia and she became her father's sole carer, the author reported. It is similar now. "I was left behind to look after a sad man, and that's kind of what I'm doing now." Of course, she is now also spending Christmas with him at the famous Royal Lodge in Windsor, which King Charles actually wants the couple out of. Let's see what next year has in store for the Yorks.
In any case, they can already look forward to their next grandchild. Beatrice's baby is due to see the light of day in April.
