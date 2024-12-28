Animals in search of a home

The Siberian Husky seniors Sandy and Lotta (born in 2012 and 2014) - mother and daughter - have unfortunately recently lost their home. The elderly sleuths used to live together with six cats and grandchildren under one roof. The two of them like to travel in the car, know the basic signals, are friendly to people, dogs, cats and children. They love going for walks and swimming. We are urgently looking for a foster home or permanent home with a garden on the quiet outskirts of town or in the countryside for these inseparable, lovely dogs. If you are interested, please contact us on 0699/166 040 74 or hundevergabe@tierschutz-austria.at.