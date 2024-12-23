What the hell is that?
Kardashian’s “Santa Baby” video divides fans!
Wow! What the hell is that? Not even the most die-hard fans of Kim Kardashian were expecting this. And yet, on the day before Christmas, she has once again managed to cause quite a stir.
Her eagerly awaited cover of the classic "Santa Baby" is here, and the reactions to the video couldn't be more different.
A mix of horror and glamor
The 44-year-old reality star and beauty mogul had already caused a sensation in the third season of "The Kardashians" when she produced the recording with her brother-in-law, none other than Travis Barker.
The accompanying music video has now been released just in time for the Christmas season and it transports astonished fans into a mixture of glamor and horror.
In the production by British artist Nadia Lee Cohen and director Charlie Denis, Kim appears as a blonde seductress crawling on all fours across the floor of a chic house in nothing but tights, high heels, underwear and an open light blue jacket after a night of debauchery.
A bizarre scenario unfolds in each room - from a dark party to surreal encounters. Among other things, her sister Kylie can be seen as Mother Mary with a donkey and a gnome in uniform is repairing the chimney through which Santa Baby is supposed to come quickly tonight.
There is also a Jesus with a crown of thorns, while snowflakes fall on Kim and a woman with hedge clippers cuts the decorated branches from the Christmas tree. There is also a brawl in the background and women lolling half-naked on the floor.
Banger guest appearance by Christmas movie cult star
The absolute hit? The surprising guest appearance by "Kevin - Home Alone" star Macaulay Culkin! In the final scene, the Hollywood star, who is filming in a Santa Claus costume with a camcorder, reveals himself to be the man behind the camera.
The fans? Divided like never before! While some celebrate the "American Horror Story" aesthetic of the video, others just shake their heads. Comments like "It's like a fever dream" or "Hmmm... That's crazy..." speak volumes. One thing is certain: this video will go down in entertainment history and shape the 2024 Christmas season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.