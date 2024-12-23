Adi Shoham on the "Krone"
Wife of Austro hostage: “Peace to you all!”
443 days ago, Tal Shoham, half Israeli, half Austrian, was kidnapped by the terrorist militia Hamas in the Gaza Strip. His wife prays for her family and the whole of Austria on the occasion of Hanukkah and Christmas.
Very little was spared from the inferno of flames. Adi Shoham, wife of Austro hostage Tal, is still struggling with the aftermath of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Her father was murdered, the rest of the family was abducted to the Gaza Strip and the house was set on fire. Only the Hanukkia - the eight-branched candelabrum that Jews light every year for the festival of lights (Hanukkah) - survived that day.
Sad lines and a spark of hope
This year, the Jewish festival of Hanukkah and Christmas coincide. Adi Shoham takes this time as an opportunity to write an open letter to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Chancellor Karl Nehammer and the whole of Austria thanking them for their help so far and asking them not to rest until her husband is released.
Adi Shoham, who is speaking publicly for the first time since her release last year, conveys a clear message: "There has been enough suffering - in Israel, in Gaza and in Lebanon. What began with the kidnapping of the hostages can come to an end with their release." The family is hoping for a miracle - a Hanukkah and Christmas miracle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.