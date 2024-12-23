Wife of Austro hostage: “Peace to you all!”

Very little was spared from the inferno of flames. Adi Shoham, wife of Austro hostage Tal, is still struggling with the aftermath of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Her father was murdered, the rest of the family was abducted to the Gaza Strip and the house was set on fire. Only the Hanukkia - the eight-branched candelabrum that Jews light every year for the festival of lights (Hanukkah) - survived that day.