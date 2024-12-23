Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Adi Shoham on the "Krone"

Wife of Austro hostage: “Peace to you all!”

Nachrichten
23.12.2024 06:00

443 days ago, Tal Shoham, half Israeli, half Austrian, was kidnapped by the terrorist militia Hamas in the Gaza Strip. His wife prays for her family and the whole of Austria on the occasion of Hanukkah and Christmas.

0 Kommentare

Very little was spared from the inferno of flames. Adi Shoham, wife of Austro hostage Tal, is still struggling with the aftermath of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Her father was murdered, the rest of the family was abducted to the Gaza Strip and the house was set on fire. Only the Hanukkia - the eight-branched candelabrum that Jews light every year for the festival of lights (Hanukkah) - survived that day.

Sad lines and a spark of hope
This year, the Jewish festival of Hanukkah and Christmas coincide. Adi Shoham takes this time as an opportunity to write an open letter to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, Chancellor Karl Nehammer and the whole of Austria thanking them for their help so far and asking them not to rest until her husband is released.

The letter from Adi Shoham in full (Bild: zVg)
The letter from Adi Shoham in full
(Bild: zVg)

Adi Shoham, who is speaking publicly for the first time since her release last year, conveys a clear message: "There has been enough suffering - in Israel, in Gaza and in Lebanon. What began with the kidnapping of the hostages can come to an end with their release." The family is hoping for a miracle - a Hanukkah and Christmas miracle.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf