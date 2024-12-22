In the past two years, fireworks were almost sold out in retail stores, which is why the range has now been significantly increased. "Fireworks are more popular than ever." However, the Weco sales manager admits that it is difficult to forecast sales this year, as the general economic downturn and concerns about jobs are dampening the mood of many consumers. According to Gerstmeier, prices for fireworks have risen as freight rates for imports from China have become expensive.