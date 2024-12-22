Despite the economic downturn
Despite the difficult economic situation, it is estimated that Germans will spend more on rockets, firecrackers and the like this year than last year. "Retailers have around 20 percent more fireworks on hand than last year," says Oliver Gerstmeier, sales manager at fireworks company Weco.
In the past two years, fireworks were almost sold out in retail stores, which is why the range has now been significantly increased. "Fireworks are more popular than ever." However, the Weco sales manager admits that it is difficult to forecast sales this year, as the general economic downturn and concerns about jobs are dampening the mood of many consumers. According to Gerstmeier, prices for fireworks have risen as freight rates for imports from China have become expensive.
Industry turnover at 180 million euros
The German Pyrotechnic Industry Association (VPI) estimates the increase in supply at around 15 percent. According to the figures, sales of New Year's Eve fireworks amounted to around 180 million euros at the end of 2023. According to Weco, it has a fireworks market share of around two thirds in Germany. Weco imports the majority of its products from China and, to a lesser extent, from countries such as the Czech Republic, where sparklers are produced, and from Switzerland, where "volcanoes" come from.
The company manufactures 20 percent of its products itself at its two sites in Eitorf near Cologne and in Kiel - making Weco the last major pyrotechnics manufacturer in Germany with a total of 280 employees. Competitors include the fireworks retailers Nico from Berlin and Comet from Bremerhaven; there is also a small producer in Freiberg (Saxony), FKF GmbH.
In the fireworks business, the companies provide retailers with a quantity that can be sold on the last three sales days of the year. What is not sold then goes back to the fireworks companies.
Criticism of fireworks
Environmentalists are critical of fireworks because they release fine dust and produce waste. According to Weco, it has largely switched from plastic to paper and cardboard in order to minimize plastic waste. Animal rights activists, on the other hand, warn of the consequences of the crackling and firework lights for birds and wild animals, which can be startled and injured or have their hibernation disturbed.
