Pistorius warns:
Russia could soon attack NATO territory
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has a bad feeling. He warns that Russia could attack NATO territory in a few years' time. At the very least, there is no sign of an end to the armed conflict. On Sunday, Moscow and Kiev once again bombarded each other with swarms of drones.
"If we ignore the threat because it makes us uncomfortable, it won't get smaller, it will get bigger," Pistorius told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers according to an advance report. At present, Russia is not expected to launch a military attack on NATO. However, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has consistently switched to a war economy. Russia therefore produces more weapons and ammunition in a few months than all the countries of the European Union combined in a year.
"By 2029 or 2030, Putin could have rearmed to such an extent that Russia would be in a position to attack NATO." The Minister warns: "We must also expect that Putin could test how united NATO really is in the next few years by making an advance at one point or another in the Alliance's territory."
Russia targeted by drones again
42 Ukrainian drones reached the Russian regions of Oryol, Rostov, Bryansk, Kursk and Krasnodar on Sunday. "Fortunately, thanks to the quick response, we managed to prevent the consequences of the attack - the fire was quickly localized and has now been completely extinguished," wrote Governor Andrey Klychkov on Telegram. He assured that there were no victims or serious damage. According to Klychkov, the Russian air defense has shot down around 20 drones.
The fuel depot near the village of Stalnoi Kon was attacked a week ago. Kiev's military justified the attack by claiming that the reservoirs were used to supply the Russian army. However, the storage facility also supplies the Druzhba oil pipeline to Europe.
Russia advances in Ukraine
The Kremlin fired significantly more drones at Ukraine. As the Ukrainian military announced on Telegram, the Russian armed forces had launched 103 drones at targets in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian military, one drone left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Belarus and 44 drones were lost from sight.
According to the government in Moscow, the Russian armed forces also once again took control of two villages in eastern Ukraine. The villages of Losova in the Kharkiv region and Sontsivka in Donetsk have been captured, Russian state news agencies reported, citing the Ministry of Defense. Such information on the fighting cannot be independently verified. However, the Russian armed forces have been steadily advancing in eastern Ukraine for some time.
