Automatically stored draft

Schüssel has an optimistic outlook on the future of the EU. The 50th anniversary of Austria's accession to the EU will "certainly" also be a reason to celebrate, says the politician, who accompanied the accession negotiations as Minister for Economic Affairs and played a key role in shaping Austria's position as Foreign Minister and Federal Chancellor. Schüssel was also head of government during the so-called "EU sanctions" imposed by the then 14 other member states against the first black-blue government. "All in all, I believe that we will see some fascinating developments in the next 20 years, for example in medical research. We will conquer diseases and Europe will be at the forefront of this," said Schüssel. "I think that we are only at the beginning in materials science and mobility development. When it comes to brain research and neurology, there are incredible developments ahead of us and I hope that I will be able to experience some of them."