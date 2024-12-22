Russian threat
Automatically stored draft
Former Federal Chancellor Wolfgang Schüssel calls for Austria's defense capabilities to be strengthened within the framework of the European Union. The fact that Russia under Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin poses a threat "has been understood by everyone", said Schüssel on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Austria's accession to the EU. "It is also a wake-up call for us that we can't just sit back and relax in the comfort of our bed of neutrality."
"We must prepare ourselves for this emerging European defense dimension," said Schüssel in the interview. "This is also included in the treaties that we have agreed to. Where there is an EU mandate, we are also willing and able to participate constitutionally. And we must do so. Also in the exchange of information and in cooperation between the secret services. This is vital for us if we want to preserve the security of our citizens."
Schüssel said that the EU member states must now upgrade and upgrade their own defense capabilities. The former Chancellor welcomes the fact that the new EU Commission has an EU Commissioner for Defense, Andrius Kubilius, for the first time. "There is a lot of useful work, coordination of procurements, joint tenders, development of research, especially in the area of new methods that we are seeing in the war in Ukraine, such as artificial intelligence. Europe is in a very poor position here."
EU funding for Sky Shield possible
Joining NATO was more important for Finland because of its long border with Russia, said Schüssel. However, Austria could do a lot within the framework of the EU. "For these reasons, we have changed the constitution so that we can fully keep up with European defense policy and should participate. That's why Sky Shield makes perfect sense. I fully support it. I believe that it may even be possible to fund part of this project from the EU budget."
"If the Union didn't exist, it would have to be invented today for all European countries that want it. We have fought 123 wars against each other in three centuries and have now had peace within the European Union for over 70 years. That alone is a gift that we have given ourselves," says Schüssel, taking stock of EU membership. If Austria were not yet in the EU, "then we would have to get in line right now". Even before the EU was founded as an economic community, it was conceived as a defense community, according to Schüssel.
If the Union did not exist, it would have to be invented today for all European countries that wanted it. We have fought 123 wars against each other in three centuries and have now had peace within the European Union for over 70 years. That alone is a gift that we have given ourselves.
Altkanzler Wolfgang Schüssel
Austria's economic strength has tripled since accession
"And the economic success is not just for Austria, but also for the entire European Union. The economic power of the EU, which of course didn't exist back then, was 360 billion at the beginning. Today it has risen to 16,000 billion euros," Schüssel sums up. "That is a huge success, just as it is for Austria. In the 30 years since our accession, we have tripled our economic strength, quintupled our exports and increased foreign investment tenfold. And politically, the decisive factor is that we have moved from the margins to the center of decision-making."
With regard to Europe's declining competitiveness, Schüssel called for an end to "over-bureaucratization": "This ranges from the Supply Chain Act to the ESG Directive to renaturation, all well-intentioned things that do not need to be regulated at European level in the interests of subsidiarity." Secondly, the EU must complete the internal market, for example in the labor market. "We also need to invest massively in the areas of research and the capital market. If that succeeds, things could go very far uphill again."
NGO concerns as the reason for Europe's migration problems
"Well-intentioned concerns", for example from NGOs and human rights experts, are also the reason for Europe's problems in asylum and migration policy, according to Schüssel. "Millions who are not entitled to asylum but have come to Europe anyway and then won't leave because of the rulings of the European Court of Justice and the national supreme courts. There have been many warnings: Viktor Orbán, much criticized by everyone, has always said this. Sebastian Kurz has always said this. Karl Nehammer has also repeatedly referred to these issues. This has often been wiped away, especially by the Commission." He hopes that the new EU Commissioner for Migration, Magnus Brunner, will make some progress. "If you want to preserve the internal market, you must of course protect the external border."
Schüssel believes that Orbán's pro-Russia stance has incurred the displeasure of the EU Commission and several EU member states, which is "a little exaggerated". German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, for example, had also spoken to Putin. "I have no sympathy for maintaining friendly contacts with the Kremlin, but I think it makes perfect sense to confront him with our criticism." This also applies to the invitation of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to the OSCE. It is also crucial that the EU remains united. At the same time, Schüssel pleaded for further support for Ukraine. "They cannot do this alone. It is admirable how the Ukrainians are fighting back and fighting for their freedom. That deserves every respect. After the world left us Austrians alone in 1938, we should know how painful that is. We should therefore insist that Ukraine is not left hanging."
EU should be "tough on Trump's interests"
With regard to Donald Trump's upcoming second term as US President, Schüssel advises: "We should be tough on our interests." The tariff increases announced by Trump would "not be that easy". Schüssel: "There is no more loyal, reliable ally than Europe. And if they want to worsen this cooperation in the long term, then that will not be in America's interests."
Schüssel hopes that Austria will continue to influence EU policy with like-minded states. "We will not be able to move the European Union with 9 million alone, but together with others we can achieve a great deal, as we have always shown." The former chancellor does not believe that Austria can play a role in the major geopolitical situation. "I would rather strengthen the EU. We now have a great personality at the helm in the form of the Union's new Foreign Affairs Commissioner, Kaja Kallas."
Schüssel has an optimistic outlook on the future of the EU. The 50th anniversary of Austria's accession to the EU will "certainly" also be a reason to celebrate, says the politician, who accompanied the accession negotiations as Minister for Economic Affairs and played a key role in shaping Austria's position as Foreign Minister and Federal Chancellor. Schüssel was also head of government during the so-called "EU sanctions" imposed by the then 14 other member states against the first black-blue government. "All in all, I believe that we will see some fascinating developments in the next 20 years, for example in medical research. We will conquer diseases and Europe will be at the forefront of this," said Schüssel. "I think that we are only at the beginning in materials science and mobility development. When it comes to brain research and neurology, there are incredible developments ahead of us and I hope that I will be able to experience some of them."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.