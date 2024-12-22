Blue Christmas – and a blue year 2025?

Politically, however, the color theory in the country looks different. A turquoise, red and pink Christmas is not on the cards. Twelve weeks after the National Council elections, the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS are still tinkering with the candy coalition - after the theatrical thunder on Friday. But the Christmas tree is still a long way from being decorated. Doubts remain as to whether this coalition will ever materialize, and expectations of this possible government are sinking.