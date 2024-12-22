"Krone" commentary
Blue Christmas – and a blue year 2025?
A white Christmas? Unfortunately, in many parts of Austria it's more likely to be green.
Politically, however, the color theory in the country looks different. A turquoise, red and pink Christmas is not on the cards. Twelve weeks after the National Council elections, the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS are still tinkering with the candy coalition - after the theatrical thunder on Friday. But the Christmas tree is still a long way from being decorated. Doubts remain as to whether this coalition will ever materialize, and expectations of this possible government are sinking.
While the National Council election loser parties ÖVP and SPÖ and the "one bit winner" NEOS are taking their time, they continue to lose, as the survey we have published dramatically underlines: the ÖVP continues to plummet in voter favor, the SPÖ remains stable at best - at the lowest level - and the NEOS are close to their election result.
So where are the votes going? To the FPÖ, which already emerged victorious from the elections on September 29 with just under 29 percent and then in Styria with almost 35 percent (see Bischofberger interview with the new FPÖ state governor Kunasek), it is once again making dramatic gains and is approaching the 40 percent mark.
Should we be surprised? No. We should only be surprised if the blue Christmas is not followed by a blue year.
Have a nice Sunday with your "Krone"!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.