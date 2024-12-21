Styrian in mountain distress
Helicopter operation: Three injured people rescued from Gößeck
On Saturday afternoon, three young Styrians (20 to 21) got into mountain distress on the Gößeck in Trofaiach. They had underestimated the snow conditions and had to rescue themselves in a cave. They were flown by rescue helicopter to Hochsteiermark Regional Hospital with injuries.
The three men, who live in the district of Leoben, had probably misjudged their tour planning: at 1300 meters, they already got into difficulties around noon due to the snow depth on the Gößeck. Nevertheless, they continued to climb towards the summit. At an altitude of around 1650 meters, they then got into serious mountain trouble: one of the men fell in the steep terrain and injured his foot, his colleague injured his hand due to a falling rock.
Slipped into a cave
All three then rescued themselves in a small cave. They stayed there at first, but then decided to call the Alpine emergency number (140) at around 2.15 pm. The Christophorus 12 rescue helicopter was dispatched and rescued all three people from the mountain using a rope. The Leoben residents are in Hochsteiermark Regional Hospital with minor injuries and severe hypothermia in some cases.
Alpine police criticize
The investigations by the Alpine Police revealed that the men were not properly equipped for a winter ascent of the Gößeck. They were wearing sports shoes and carrying light hiking equipment. The rescue helicopter crew, the Trofaiach mountain rescue team, the Trofaiach police and the Hochsteiermark Alpine Police were deployed.
