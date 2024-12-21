Helicopter operation: Three injured people rescued from Gößeck

The three men, who live in the district of Leoben, had probably misjudged their tour planning: at 1300 meters, they already got into difficulties around noon due to the snow depth on the Gößeck. Nevertheless, they continued to climb towards the summit. At an altitude of around 1650 meters, they then got into serious mountain trouble: one of the men fell in the steep terrain and injured his foot, his colleague injured his hand due to a falling rock.