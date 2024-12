Lisa Eder narrowly misses out on the podium with Prevc victory

"I was much better in qualifying than yesterday and I improved again in the competition," said Eder, who had started the competition nervously after her poorer performance the day before. Of the other Austrians, Jacqueline Seifriedsberger finished in the top ten in eighth place. "It was a cool day, it's cool to jump in this setting," said Seifriedsberger, who was "super happy" with a top ten result.