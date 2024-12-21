Bayern coach shocked
Kompany: “Impossible to talk about soccer”
Soccer became a minor matter during FC Bayern Munich's 5:1 victory over RB Leipzig at the end of the Bundesliga season. After the game on Friday, the coaches of both teams found it difficult to talk about soccer in light of the attack on a Christmas market in Magdeburg.
"We won, but I wish for victories for peace next year," said FCB coach Vincent Kompany. "It's actually almost impossible to talk about soccer."
His thoughts are with the people in Magdeburg. He hopes to "have peace one day - not just in Germany, but peace everywhere". FC Bayern had previously abandoned its planned Christmas show in the stadium immediately after the final whistle. "We had completely different ideas about me standing here," said CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen.
Spectators commemorate the victims
The background to the change in plans was the "horrific" attack in Magdeburg, which left several dead and numerous injured. "That's why we decided at very short notice to cancel our Christmas ceremony," said Dreesen. The 75,000 spectators in the stadium applauded the decision. "Hearing the news of the tragedy in Magdeburg puts things in a different perspective. On evenings like this, soccer is not the most important thing. My thoughts and condolences are with everyone affected by this terrible tragedy," wrote Bayern star Harry Kane on the X platform.
He didn't want to talk about soccer, said RB coach Marco Rose. "We all found out sooner or later what happened in Magdeburg." He was certainly disappointed by the game and the result, he explained in the press conference, but at such moments you immediately feel "that there are much more important things in life, more decisive things". His prayers and thoughts are with the people in Magdeburg. Leipzig captain Willi Orban called the events "brutally shocking".
Remembrance in stadiums
Meanwhile, the German Football League (DFL) recommended that clubs in the first and second divisions wear mourning florals at the weekend's matches and supported minutes of silence in stadiums in memory of the victims of the attack. At the second division match between 1. FC Magdeburg and Fortuna Düsseldorf on Friday evening, both fan groups stopped supporting their teams in the second half. The spectators were informed about the incident in Magdeburg via the scoreboard.
The shocked Magdeburg players did not give any TV interviews afterwards. "We are still stunned and mourn the victims of the terrible attack at the Magdeburg Christmas market," FCM wrote on its website, adding: "Many thanks to the numerous helpers who are doing an incredible job in these difficult moments."
