ÖSV ladies are hot:
“Don’t think about it and then full attack!”
Austria's women skiers are well prepared for the super-G double in St. Moritz. Ariane Rädler is starting with a lot of self-confidence, while Conny Hütter had to stay in bed yesterday with a headache.
The spirit of optimism was high after the successful start to the season for the speed ladies. Conny Hütter's downhill victory and Ariane Rädler's third place in the super-G in Beaver Creek boosted their self-confidence considerably.
Headaches stopped Hütter
Now it's time to take this good feeling into the super-G double in St. Moritz. But downhill World Cup winner Hütter, of all people, is going into the races in the Swiss resort with a weakened body. Yesterday she was prescribed bed rest due to a headache. But hopefully nothing should stand in the way of the Styrian's start today
Stephanie Venier will be at the start with renewed strength: "I've been at home this week, I'm fine. I know where I have to start and then it's full attack!" The 31-year-old counts St. Moritz as one of her favorite places on the ski circuit. One where she won the silver medal in the downhill at the 2017 World Championships. "But that was ages ago."
Everything shaken up
By contrast, Ariane Rädler's podium finish was less than a week ago. "You go into the races the following weekend with a more positive attitude. Third place also makes it easier in terms of pressure," says the 29-year-old, hoping that she can add the next top result straight away. She also relies on a special ritual: "I tap everything: my calves, my feet, my legs. Then all parts of the body know that they have to be ready now."
The course certainly suggests that Rädler is ready: "It's very technical, with a few waves. I like the slope. That's why I try to stay relatively calm before the races and rely on my strengths." Minor problems with his back and knee in preparation were quickly forgotten. Or the disappointment after 23rd place in the downhill the day before. "I came close to finishing on the podium several times in the previous season. It's nice that the goal is out of the way."
Rädler also knows that a full attack is needed for another top finish. And that she shouldn't think too much during her ride. "That's when you ride the fastest. Otherwise you'll just throw the plan overboard if you make mistakes."
