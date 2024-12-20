Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Order is a must

This is why Schumacher will not become an honorary citizen of Kerpen!

Nachrichten
20.12.2024 18:31

A curious twist in the case of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher being denied honorary citizenship in his home town of Kerpen in Germany: the mayor of the town of 67,000 inhabitants has now admitted that the town simply does not have an honorary citizenship ordinance and therefore cannot formally confer honorary citizenship! And the city council would first have to draw up a code of honor - there has to be order ...

0 Kommentare

As "Bild" learned from Kerpen town hall, it was decided at a council meeting on March 19, 2024, "to first coordinate among the political groups whether honorary citizenship should be introduced". Since then, the matter seems to have been put on hold ...

"Performance is apparently no longer important!"
And it would probably have remained dormant if Michael Schumacher's brother Ralf had not recently criticized the politics in his and his brother's home town on social media. "That's typical of Germany and our politics. Nothing surprises me anymore with the SPD," Ralf Schumacher grumbled. "Performance is apparently no longer important."

Michael Schumacher raced in Formula 1 from 1991 to 2006 - and became an absolute legend. Together with Lewis Hamilton, the German holds the impressive record of seven world championship titles. "When you think about what my brother has done for Kerpen through his success, I'm simply lost for words," says brother Ralf, shaking his head.

"Where do you start with honorary citizenships?"
Ralf Schumacher shouldn't hold out much hope of changing the politicians' minds, as the various words he has heard indicate a corresponding reluctance. SPD member Andreas Lipp told the "Kölner Stadt Anzeiger" that it "doesn't make sense at the moment" and that the city "simply has other construction sites". And the Green Party's Peter Abels added: "Where do you start with honorary citizenships and where do you end?"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf