Buy oil, or else ...

Trump is now blackmailing the EU with “endless tariffs”

Nachrichten
20.12.2024 16:13

US President-elect Donald Trump's tone towards the EU is becoming increasingly harsh - and is indirectly blackmailing his partners. The European Union should buy more oil and gas from the USA, "otherwise there will be endless tariffs! ! !"

The word tariffs is written in capital letters in Trump's post on the Truth Social platform, which he co-founded. The president-elect added that the EU should compensate for the "enormous trade deficit". 

EU tries to avoid trade deal
The EU is currently exploring ways to avert a major new trade conflict with the USA. It is a thorn in Trump's side that European companies sell significantly more goods in the USA than American companies do in the EU.

The trade deficit amounted to 131.3 billion dollars (around 126.4 billion euros) in 2022. One way to avoid a trade war could be a new deal to expand American exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Trump's game with tariffs
Trump had already announced far-reaching tariffs during the election campaign. He argued that US companies would then produce more in the USA again and that this would create jobs. On his first day in office, Trump plans to impose high import tariffs on all goods from Mexico and Canada as well as additional tariffs on goods from China.

Tariffs are a type of surcharge on imported goods. They are payable at the border. Duties of 25 percent are to apply to goods from Mexico and Canada. Additional tariffs of 10 percent are to apply to goods from China.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

