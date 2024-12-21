“Rolling highway still in the Stone Age”

"Unfortunately, the Rolling Road is still in the Stone Age," says Fritz Gurgiser, Chairman of the Transit Forum Austria-Tyrol, in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, alluding to the blatant competitive disadvantage of rail compared to road. "Politicians have improved the transport, financial and social conditions for road transport at the speed of light. And rail is moving at a snail's pace! The railroads are still where they were in 1989. Week after week, fully loaded freight trains in unaccompanied traffic stand at the stations from Kufstein to Brenner for hours and even days because they cannot cross the Brenner," continues Gurgiser.