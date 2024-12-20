Government meeting
Caretakers for the Koralm Railway, slow food and the wolf
On the one hand, the provincial leaders looked to the future, with a particular focus on the Koralm Railway, while on the other, Governor Peter Kaiser, Vice Governor Martin Gruber and Provincial Councillor Sara Schaar took stock after what was probably the last government meeting of the year.
"Carinthia has an incredible number of strengths, we need to present them better," emphasized Governor Peter Kaiser. "The Koralm Railway is one of them. We will appoint special caretakers here so that we make the most of the opportunity." There will also be a dedicated Koralm Monitor to measure developments such as the predicted population growth of up to 2.8 percent.
Aside from the outlook for the coming year, the government also drew a positive balance. "The reform of the housing subsidy is probably groundbreaking. But the record budget for the labor market and nursing care were also important," said Kaiser. Martin Gruber points to the consolidation of the state finances, but also the wolf: "We pushed through the protection of alpine pastures and grazing land against great resistance. The EU has also given in."
"We have nothing to gain per se from a train that only passes through Carinthia," explains Provincial Vice President Martin Gruber, who is planning further measures for the location in 2025. "We need to promote our advantages abroad so that companies can settle here and we can recruit qualified specialists for local businesses." He also emphasizes the topic of slow food: "We focus on regional cuisine and security of supply."
Positive review of work
Provincial Councillor Sara Schaar referred to positive developments in the area of "Women in Carinthia" - especially in child education and childcare - as well as in the area of waste management: "The focus is on prevention before recycling before treatment. In this way, we keep valuable raw materials in the cycle for longer." This also applies to old appliances - the repair bonus helps here.
In keeping with the festive Christmas season, the two heads of state emphasized the good climate in the government. "Thank you for the respectful cooperation for a sustainable and modern Carinthia," emphasized Martin Gruber, Peter Kaiser agreed: "It is a good cooperation while safeguarding our own interests."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
