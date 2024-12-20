Dental fillings remain free, but not for everyone!

Dentists fear for their income

The ÖGK has not yet reached an agreement with the ÖZÄK. The health insurance fund would have been prepared to pay 20 percent more than before for amalgam-free fillings, although it is pushing the relatively new white material Alkasit, which has been tried and tested in outpatient clinics. The Dental Association, on the other hand, only wanted to accept the glass ionomer cement, which is inferior in terms of material technology, as free of charge for patients; the professional association believes that everything else should be a private service.