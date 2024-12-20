Styrian hospital landscape changes again

Each hospital with its own focus

Othmar Grabner, Medical Director of LKH Südweststeiermark, agrees. In future, this will cover a very large area from the Pack to the Kutschenitza. "We are improving care because each hospital has its own focus." Taking surgery as an example: Wagna is the acute care center where trauma surgery is provided around the clock. In Deutschlandsberg, the focus is on day clinic and outpatient care. And in Bad Radkersburg there are only planned operations with a focus on orthopaedics (hip prostheses etc.).