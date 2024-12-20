Vorteilswelt
EU summit on Ukraine

Russia sanctions: Orbán blocks extension

Nachrichten
20.12.2024 06:45

At the EU summit in Brussels, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán refused to agree to the extension of the Russia sanctions, which expire at the end of January. He wants to wait until US President Donald Trump takes office.

0 Kommentare

As the German press agency dpa learned from several participants at the summit, Orbán told the other heads of state and government that he still had to think about the matter. Accordingly, he does not want to make a decision until after the inauguration of the newly elected US President Trump on January 20.

The Republican has repeatedly stated that he could end the Russian war against Ukraine in a short space of time. From Orbán's point of view, the basis for the sanctions would then no longer exist. He has repeatedly criticized them as useless and bad for the European economy.

If Hungary does not agree to the extension of the EU sanctions, they would expire on January 31. This would affect the extensive economic and financial sanctions, but also the more symbolic sanctions against more than 2,000 individuals and companies. The latter include top Russian politicians such as President Vladimir Putin and numerous oligarchs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

