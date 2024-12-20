New Salzburg coach
Why Letsch could be the right choice
The appointment of Thomas Letsch as the new head coach of Red Bull Salzburg was met with mixed feelings. But the German could be the right man for the current situation of the Bulls. The 56-year-old has already gained a lot of experience and will not have to overcome the first crisis of his career.
The appointment of Thomas Letsch as Red Bull Salzburg's new head coach was met with little enthusiasm from the fans. The 56-year-old's CV in particular caused many to frown. However, Letsch has one thing in particular over his successful predecessors such as Marco Rose and Matthias Jaissle (who were promoted from Liefering), Roger Schmidt (Paderborn) and Adi Hütter, who moved from Grödig to the Bulls: plenty of experience!
At Vienna Austria, he was sacked after just over a year in third place in the table. In 2021, he led Dutch mid-table side Vitesse Arnhem to the cup final and a strong fourth place in the final Eredivisie standings. The following season, he made it to the round of 16 in the then newly created Conference League and was only stopped by the eventual winners, AS Roma.
His time at VfL Bochum should also not be overlooked. Letsch saved the traditional German club, which is always considered a hot contender for relegation, from relegation in the 2022/23 season. Letsch took over the North Rhine-Westphalians in 18th place with just one point, but in the end they finished 14th. Even though his tenure ended in April of his second season, it shows that Letsch can handle a crisis! And that's exactly what Salzburg needs.
Goals still unclear
Discipline is just as important. The qualified math and sports teacher is not someone who lets others dance on his nose, nor is he the classic "buddy type". "Despite this certain distance, he is still empathetic," says a former player to the "Krone". Another advantage for the new "boss": he knows the Red Bull system inside out and can get to work immediately.
Letsch's success ultimately depends on many different factors. Speaking of success: so far, neither his idea for the game nor the common goal have been publicly declared. Perhaps it is also the uncertainty that is causing some fans to doubt. At the latest on January 3, when the coach is officially presented, there will at least be clarity in this regard.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
