Why Letsch could be the right choice

His time at VfL Bochum should also not be overlooked. Letsch saved the traditional German club, which is always considered a hot contender for relegation, from relegation in the 2022/23 season. Letsch took over the North Rhine-Westphalians in 18th place with just one point, but in the end they finished 14th. Even though his tenure ended in April of his second season, it shows that Letsch can handle a crisis! And that's exactly what Salzburg needs.