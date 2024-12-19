DFB team player frustrated: “Fucked up to the max!”

Will Füllkrug turn things around with West Ham?

A risky move that has not yet been rewarded. Also because Achilles tendinitis put Füllkrug out of action for three months. He has now been back in team training for two weeks and is waiting for a fresh start. "This phase is catastrophic. You just want to play and have the feeling you're close, but then there's another setback," said the frustrated 31-year-old.