Everything is new!
What’s changing for parking in Villach
On January 1, 2025, the fees in the short-term parking zones will be increased. At the beginning, however, there will be no harsh penalties - the focus is on education.
As reported, the municipal council passed a new parking fee ordinance with the votes of the SPÖ, FPÖ and ÖVP. In future, all drivers of motor vehicles (including electric cars) will have to dig deeper into their pockets in the short-term parking zones.
As of January 1, 70 cents (previously 60 cents) will be charged for 30 minutes - including on Friday afternoons until 6 pm. Previously, Friday afternoons were free of charge. The arrival time only had to be noted on a slip of paper or shown on a parking meter. Saturday remains free of charge. The 20-minute free parking will also be retained.
The new regulation also includes an extension of the parking zones. From the beginning of January, all parking spaces in the parking lot at the Friedensschule will be subject to charges. A fee will also have to be paid for the parking spaces near the hospital (along Dreschnigstraße).
The aim is to prevent immediate fines
To make it easier for drivers to adapt to the new rules, the city is focusing on education. It will have its own helpers on the road to draw attention to the new fees and parking zones in the city center. The aim is to prevent immediate fines.
The city hopes that the measures will generate additional revenue of around 120,000 euros. These funds will be earmarked and, like the income from the city filling station, will be used for the further expansion of public transport in the city.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
