State reaches agreement with Zell regarding hospital takeover

The Tauernklinikum Zell am See is also to come under this umbrella. The contract is to be concluded in the course of the coming year. Full financing by the state is to start retroactively at the turn of the year. In addition to the major investments in the two locations of the Tauernklinikum, Zell am See and Mittersill, the state will also take over the full financial outflows, as the municipality of Zell am See can no longer afford to finance the hospital on a pro rata basis from the municipal budget.