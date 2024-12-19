"Significant defects"
Dubai chocolate: now there’s a warning against eating it!
Dubai chocolate is all the rage. Now, however, some imported samples in Germany have been found to be negative in tests by state food inspectors. The consumer ministry in the federal state of Baden-Württemberg has even spoken of "fraud" and "health risks". Consumption is warned against.
Contaminants, colorants, allergens and foreign fat were found in eight out of eight samples from the Stuttgart Chemical and Veterinary Investigation Office (CVUA), criticized Baden-Württemberg's Consumer Minister Peter Hauk (CDU).
Foreign fat instead of chocolate
"The low number of samples is not yet a trend, but the results are very worrying," added Hauk. Five samples from the United Arab Emirates contained foreign fat instead of real chocolate. "A clear case of consumer deception," it said in a statement.
The samples were not suitable for human consumption anyway due to production-related impurities. In the three samples from Turkey, the laboratory found undeclared sesame, which could be particularly dangerous for sesame allergy sufferers.
Almost all of the samples were found to contain artificial colorings to simulate a higher proportion of quality ingredients. Where "Dubai chocolate" is labeled, it must also contain real chocolate with high-quality ingredients without adulteration or impurities, added the minister.
Further tests planned
The results have led to Baden-Württemberg launching a special state-wide program. The aim is to check and scrutinize the nationwide supply of Dubai chocolate from third countries and the EU. Goods produced by small local manufacturers, pastry shops and confectioners will also be taken into account. In addition, samples of pistachio cream from wholesalers are to be collected.
Mold toxins
In a random screening, high levels of mold toxins, especially so-called aflatoxins, were found in a sample filled with pistachios, said Hauk. The suspicion that the maximum aflatoxin content had been exceeded had been confirmed. Aflatoxins are highly toxic to the liver. The goods have been banned until the final results have been determined. The first tests of pistachio creams from wholesalers for aflatoxins, on the other hand, have so far been inconspicuous.
