Dubai chocolate: now there’s a warning against eating it!

Mold toxins

In a random screening, high levels of mold toxins, especially so-called aflatoxins, were found in a sample filled with pistachios, said Hauk. The suspicion that the maximum aflatoxin content had been exceeded had been confirmed. Aflatoxins are highly toxic to the liver. The goods have been banned until the final results have been determined. The first tests of pistachio creams from wholesalers for aflatoxins, on the other hand, have so far been inconspicuous.