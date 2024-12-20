Mystery surrounding stream that is once again said to be full of slurry

A dark brown stripe runs dozens of meters through the Brandenberger Ache. "Slurry has been discharged here," worries one "Krone" reader. It always happens at night and neighbors have also noticed the smell. The suspected culprit: a farm next to the stream. According to various sources, it is an open secret in Kramsach that liquid manure repeatedly flows into the Ache from there. "It's been happening once or twice a year for years," complains the informant, "but nothing ever comes of it."