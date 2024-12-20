Out of love for the highest hut in Upper Austria

What drives them both to the Dachstein and the highest mountain hut in Upper Austria? Love, you could say. Because of the different working hours, Yvonne switched to being a dental assistant two years ago. "But I wanted to get back into gastronomy, it's just my field. So we looked for something new," says Yvonne. And so the couple applied for the newly renovated mountain hut at 2,740 meters above sea level - and promptly convinced its owner, the Upper Austrian Alpine Association.