Relaxation at the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf

In the completely renovated hotel spa, wonderful oases of peace with comfortable loungers and cozy beds await our guests. Early in the morning, you can take a dip in the thermal water and enjoy the view of the Styrian countryside. The centerpiece is the natural bathing pond with integrated thermal pool with a water temperature of 36°. The public thermal spa with various thermal water pools and spacious sauna area is available to hotel guests all day during their stay as well as on the day of arrival and departure.