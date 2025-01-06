Take part & win
Relaxation at the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf
Whether relaxing in the warm thermal water or enjoying Styrian specialties - the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf offers everything for those seeking peace and quiet. Now you have the chance to win an exclusive 5-night wellness vacation for 2 people! Take part quickly and win.
Those seeking peace and quiet will find a wide range of relaxation options at the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf. Up to 1.9 liters of pleasantly warm thermal water bubble up here every day in two thermal spas. "Touched by water" - our guiding principle accompanies our team and our guests. Indoor and outdoor thermal pools, saunas and relaxation oases in our two spas ensure your well-being.
Relax your body and mind
In the completely renovated hotel spa, wonderful oases of peace with comfortable loungers and cozy beds await our guests. Early in the morning, you can take a dip in the thermal water and enjoy the view of the Styrian countryside. The centerpiece is the natural bathing pond with integrated thermal pool with a water temperature of 36°. The public thermal spa with various thermal water pools and spacious sauna area is available to hotel guests all day during their stay as well as on the day of arrival and departure.
Soothing cosmetic treatments and relaxing massages await you in the spa. In addition to the greatest treasure, the thermal water, enjoyment is also a top priority. The kitchen team will spoil you all day long with Styrian specialties, from the gourmet breakfast buffet in the morning to cakes from the in-house patisserie and a 5-course dinner menu.
All new in Bad Waltersdorf
The completely renovated rooms as well as the new hotel spa and the healing spa provide unique moments of well-being. Enjoy the pleasantly warm thermal water, invigorating sauna sessions and regional delicacies. The luxury of being able to do everything but not having to do anything awaits you here.
Everything is new at the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf
The hotel has had a new look since the end of August 2024. Discover the completely renovated rooms and suites, which impress with their natural materials, stylish furniture and a special sleeping concept. Further information about the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf can be found on the official website.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win an exclusive feel-good vacation (5 nights) for 2 people including regional pampering half board and access to both thermal spas at the Heilthermen Resort Bad Waltersdorf. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is January 20th, 09:00 am.
Would you like to increase your chances of winning this unique prize? Then subscribe to the "Steirer"-Letter of the "Krone" and you will not only receive the latest news from Styria every day, but also a classification of the day's events from the Styrian editorial team of the "Krone". Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
