Attack in front of disco

Risk of felony: pre-trial detention for “Burgi” batterer

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 13:31

Now it's official: following the arrest of the 23-year-old who allegedly attacked professional footballer Guido Burgstaller last weekend, the man has now been remanded in custody. According to "Krone" information, the reason for this is the danger of committing a crime. Burgstaller suffered a basilar skull fracture in the attack.

Christmas behind bars: This was the decision of the Vienna Provincial Court on Thursday at 1 pm for the 23-year-old "Burgi" assailant - there is still a risk of the offense being committed. In the early hours of Saturday morning, he punched the Bundesliga club, and the kicker suffered a basilar skull fracture in the attack. The attacker will therefore probably not be released this year - he is to remain in custody until December 30. 

Motive probably alcohol and jealousy
Rapid star Guido Burgstaller has been in hospital since the violent attack. He himself has not yet been able to comment on the incident. The motive for the attack is likely to have been jealousy and alcohol.

Recordings show violent attack
As the "Krone" has learned, there is video footage showing Burgstaller falling to the ground after the punch and hitting the back of his head on the asphalt. He is said to have had his hands in his trouser pockets, but the Rapid player did not use any force. After investigators were able to track down the young Viennese with the help of video surveillance equipment and witness interviews, the suspect finally handed himself in voluntarily.

First received death threats
The pre-trial detention is probably also for the 23-year-old's own protection, as there is already talk of "revenge" in the violent hooligan scene for the brutal attack on the footballer. The first death threats have already been made against the "Burgi" thug. However, Burgstaller's sporting and private environment does not want to hear any of this. Instead, they are calling for the utmost restraint and support in the stadium.

Hannah Tilly
Christoph Budin
