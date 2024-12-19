After the loss of "Burgi
Rapid: No speculation – Mmaee is the replacement!
Rapid are planning how to proceed after the long-term absence of Guido Burgstaller. Ryan Mmaee should be fit again after the winter break.
"No soccer for at least three months." The forced break announced by coach Robert Klauß for Guido Burgstaller offers room for speculation. Unintentionally. Because Rapid will never push comeback thoughts of their leading hammer, nor give a time frame. "It's only important that Burgi gets completely healthy again and fortunately it looks like he will," confirmed sporting director Markus Katzer. It is clear that Hütteldorf can no longer seriously plan for the league decider from April with the 35-year-old, who will end his career in the summer anyway ...
... Will a new striker arrive during the winter break? The transfer window opens in January. No. At least that's not Katzer's plan: "Ryan Mmaee is like a new signing." The loanee from Stoke City came to Vienna in September, then injured himself in the first training session, but should be able to get fully involved at the start of preparations on 13 January. The 27-year-old Moroccan is therefore Burgstaller's replacement.
Katzer raves about Wurmbrand
And the youngsters are to move even more into the limelight. Alongside Dijon Beljo, who at 22 is not yet an old hand either. Rapid recently extended Nikolaus Wurmbrand's contract until 2028, and Katzer raves about the 18-year-old: "The boy is really good, we want to push him." And Noah Bischof (22) is also set to take on more responsibility. In addition, Tobias Hedl - the younger brother of goalkeeper Niklas - will be promoted to the professional squad. The 21-year-old has already scored 13 goals this season for Rapid II in League Two and has already made a few substitute appearances for the Klauß squad, providing a breath of fresh air.
Officially in the squad, but no longer on the payroll (insurance companies are now stepping in), are the convalescing Ferdi Druijf and Bernhard Zimmermann. The duo had already been loaned out to Zwolle (NED) and Wolfsberger AC before suffering serious knee injuries. Rapid are no longer planning with either of them - they are looking for "solutions". Which will not be easy ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.