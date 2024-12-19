Rapid: No speculation – Mmaee is the replacement!

Katzer raves about Wurmbrand

And the youngsters are to move even more into the limelight. Alongside Dijon Beljo, who at 22 is not yet an old hand either. Rapid recently extended Nikolaus Wurmbrand's contract until 2028, and Katzer raves about the 18-year-old: "The boy is really good, we want to push him." And Noah Bischof (22) is also set to take on more responsibility. In addition, Tobias Hedl - the younger brother of goalkeeper Niklas - will be promoted to the professional squad. The 21-year-old has already scored 13 goals this season for Rapid II in League Two and has already made a few substitute appearances for the Klauß squad, providing a breath of fresh air.